Wilson County Schools release first 20 school day COVID-19 report

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Wilson County Schools released their first twenty school day COVID-19 report on Monday.

This report covers the time period from fall break on October 12 through November 6 and the data points include measures that date back to the first day of school.

The report states that 255 students and 79 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the school year. Also documented, 1,180 students and 123 employees were quarantined as a result of those school-related COVID-19 exposures.

Eleven employee positive cases and 24 employee quarantine cases involved district employees that are not assigned to a specific school. Elementary schools have the highest ratio in spite of having drastically fewer class changes and many classes being self-contained. In addition, elementary schools have fewer extracurricular activities and school officials said younger students have smaller social circles.

Preliminary data from this week showed thirty-nine new student positives and eleven new employee cases. Schools can report new cases until midnight on Friday night.

It is fair to say that positive cases and resulting quarantines, especially for students, are

on the rise in our district. Wilson County Schools first twenty school day COVID-19 report

School officials said the current conditions are not conducive for full-time traditional learning for students at every level. The report states that full-time instruction for grades 6-12 will not be a viable option until the community spread in Wilson County is considered to be at the medium risk level.

The next 20-day review will take place on December 11. For a full look at this review, click here.

