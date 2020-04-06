Wilson County Schools postpones graduations

WILSON COUNY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wilson County Schools has postponed all previously scheduled graduation ceremonies until further notice during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The district released a statement, which reads:

“Due to continued widespread concerns involving COVID-19, and unknown long-term safe health and well-being activities that would be permitted, Wilson County Schools has postponed all previously scheduled graduation ceremonies until further notice. This decision was a very difficult one to make, but it is the most responsible course of action at this time. For our schools that were scheduled to have graduation ceremonies at the Murphy Center on the campus of MTSU, we want to mention that other graduation ceremonies, including MTSU’s spring commencement in May has also been postponed. Graduation ceremonies are a time of celebration. The current pandemic guidelines and trends in place would make it practically impossible to plan and honor our seniors the way we’d hoped in May. Individuals and their families’ health and safety was the first priority in making this decision. Our time frame for releasing information on new ceremony dates and locations is unknown at this time. That information will be based entirely on safe health guidance issued at the national and state levels. We will honor our seniors for their graduation achievements at a later date.”

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County # of Cases Anderson 10 Bedford 8 Benton 4 Bledsoe 3 Blount 36 Bradley 21 Campbell 5 Cannon 6 Carroll 7 Carter 3 Cheatham 13 Chester 6 Claiborne 2 Clay 1 Cocke 1 Coffee 5 Cumberland 26 Davidson 801 DeKalb 7 Dickson 23 Dyer 9 Fayette 20 Fentress 2 Franklin 12 Gibson 11 Giles 3 Grainger 3 Greene 17 Grundy 12 Hamblen 4 Hamilton 74 Hardeman 6 Hardin 2 Hawkins 10 Haywood 3 Henderson 1 Henry 4 Hickman 2 Houston 2 Humphreys 3 Jackson 3 Jefferson 6 Johnson 2 Knox 115 Lauderdale 2 Lawrence 3 Lewis 2 Lincoln 5 Loudon 13 Macon 9 Madison 19 Marion 16 Marshall 6 Maury 21 McMinn 3 McNairy 3 Meigs 2 Monroe 6 Montgomery 51 Morgan 4 Obion 2 Overton 2 Perry 3 Polk 3 Putnam 52 Roane 5 Robertson 59 Rutherford 147 Scott 3 Sequatchie 2 Sevier 14 Shelby 736 Smith 3 Stewart 2 Sullivan 21 Sumner 321 Tipton 33 Trousdale 8 Unicoi 1 Union 1 Warren 1 Washington 23 Wayne 2 Weakley 5 White 2 Williamson 258 Wilson 93 Residents of other states/countries 265 Pending 86 Total Cases – as of (4/5/20) 3,633

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee