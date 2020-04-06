1  of  18
Wilson County Schools postpones graduations

Coronavirus

WILSON COUNY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wilson County Schools has postponed all previously scheduled graduation ceremonies until further notice during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The district released a statement, which reads:

“Due to continued widespread concerns involving COVID-19, and unknown long-term safe health and well-being activities that would be permitted, Wilson County Schools has postponed all previously scheduled graduation ceremonies until further notice. This decision was a very difficult one to make, but it is the most responsible course of action at this time. For our schools that were scheduled to have graduation ceremonies at the Murphy Center on the campus of MTSU, we want to mention that other graduation ceremonies, including MTSU’s spring commencement in May has also been postponed. Graduation ceremonies are a time of celebration. The current pandemic guidelines and trends in place would make it practically impossible to plan and honor our seniors the way we’d hoped in May. Individuals and their families’ health and safety was the first priority in making this decision. Our time frame for releasing information on new ceremony dates and locations is unknown at this time. That information will be based entirely on safe health guidance issued at the national and state levels. We will honor our seniors for their graduation achievements at a later date.”

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County# of Cases
Anderson10
Bedford8
Benton4
Bledsoe3
Blount36
Bradley21
Campbell5
Cannon6
Carroll7
Carter3
Cheatham13
Chester6
Claiborne2
Clay1
Cocke1
Coffee5
Cumberland26
Davidson 801
DeKalb7
Dickson23
Dyer9
Fayette20
Fentress2
Franklin12
Gibson11
Giles3
Grainger3
Greene17
Grundy12
Hamblen4
Hamilton74
Hardeman6
Hardin 2
Hawkins10
Haywood3
Henderson1
Henry4
Hickman2
Houston2
Humphreys3
Jackson3
Jefferson6
Johnson2
Knox115
Lauderdale2
Lawrence3
Lewis2
Lincoln5
Loudon13
Macon9
Madison19
Marion16
Marshall6
Maury21
McMinn 3
McNairy3
Meigs2
Monroe6
Montgomery51
Morgan4
Obion2
Overton2
Perry3
Polk3
Putnam52
Roane5
Robertson59
Rutherford147
Scott3
Sequatchie2
Sevier14
Shelby736
Smith3
Stewart2
Sullivan 21
Sumner321
Tipton33
Trousdale8
Unicoi1
Union1
Warren1
Washington23
Wayne2
Weakley5
White2
Williamson258
Wilson 93
Residents of other states/countries265
Pending86
Total Casesas of (4/5/20)3,633

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Blount1
Davidson6
Franklin1
Greene1
Hamilton4
Hawkins1
Knox1
Marion1
Montgomery1
Obion1
Rutherford3
Shelby9
Sullivan1
Sumner10
Trousdale1
Williamson2
Total Deaths (as of 4/5/20)44

