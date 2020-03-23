Wilson County Schools offering drive-thru food assistance to families

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Wilson County Schools are offering food assistance to families in need during the extended time off.

The school district said they will be providing two-day meal packages for kids in the community 18 and younger.

Officials said the package will include breakfast and lunch items. One pack will be given per child.

The food drive-thru for March 23-27 will be between the hours of 10:30 a.m. and noon.

Children must be present to pick up meals.

The drive-thrus will be at the following locations:

Lebanon High School – Commons entrance side

– Commons entrance side Gladeville Middle School – Northeast corner at back of building

– Northeast corner at back of building Springdale Elementary School – Backside of building at cafeteria

– Backside of building at cafeteria Watertown Middle School – Front entrance steps

– Front entrance steps West Elementary – Back of school near cafeteria entrance

Officials are asking people not to enter any of the buildings. Just drive to any of the locations with children present and the food will be delivered to vehicles.