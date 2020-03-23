1  of  31
Closings
Bedford County Schools Cannon County Schools Clarksville Christian School Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Clinton County Schools Coffee County Schools Cumberland County KY Schools Davidson County Metro Schools Dayspring Academy Fannie Battle Day Home Fayetteville City Schools Franklin County Schools Giles County Schools Humphreys County Schools Lebanon Special School District Macon County Schools Marshall County Schools Putnam County Schools Robertson County Schools Rochelle Center Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools Tullahoma City Schools Warren County Schools Warren County TN Schools Williamson County Schools
coronavirus

Wilson County Schools offering drive-thru food assistance to families

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Wilson County Schools are offering food assistance to families in need during the extended time off.

The school district said they will be providing two-day meal packages for kids in the community 18 and younger.

Officials said the package will include breakfast and lunch items. One pack will be given per child.

The food drive-thru for March 23-27 will be between the hours of 10:30 a.m. and noon.

Children must be present to pick up meals.

The drive-thrus will be at the following locations:

  • Lebanon High School – Commons entrance side
  • Gladeville Middle School – Northeast corner at back of building
  • Springdale Elementary School – Backside of building at cafeteria
  • Watertown Middle School – Front entrance steps
  • West Elementary – Back of school near cafeteria entrance

Officials are asking people not to enter any of the buildings. Just drive to any of the locations with children present and the food will be delivered to vehicles.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories