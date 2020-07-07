Wilson County school leaders outline plan for return to class, choice for parents

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — For some Tennessee districts the first day of school is less than a month away. In Wilson County, that’s August 3.

Monday, the director of schools and school board, outlined plans to return to the classroom. It’s navigating the unknown, they’re fully aware of it, but likewise prepared.

“It’s the goal of the Wilson County school system, director of schools, everybody involved, that we get back in school as soon as possible,” said one board member.

Simplified, while surely nothing will be simple, the district will offer parents a traditional learning set up, plus a virtual option for families who wish to learn from home for the first semester.

“We had an overwhelming number of parents who wanted to see an in-person or a return to school based on a traditional classroom model but modified,” said Director of Schools, Dr. Donna Wright.

Wright mentioning a survey sent to parents, where 70% of those taking part said they’re comfortable sending their kids back. But in these uncharted waters, Wright acknowledged, the script isn’t final.

“We could see changes within 24 hours, as we try to stay abreast of what’s happening locally, and across the state.”

The plan, however, at least now, is fairly firm. Students will be required to wear masks on buses. Each first period kids will be given symptom questions. Teachers must wear a face covering if instructing within six feet of a student. There are a series of these kinds of precautions, leading to a big decision for moms and dads.

“We have over 19,000 students in this school district,” Wright said. “I think the complexity, as far as a decision that parents have to make in the midst of a pandemic, is to be considered. We have essentially been out of school since March the 3.”

Parents have until July 17 if they wish to enroll their child in remote learning.

With the ever-evolving nature of the climate, school leaders will closely follow new case counts, infection rates, and 14-day values to determine if pulling back is the right course of action, at any time.