Wilson County makes list of places vulnerable to a recession

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wilson County is ranking high on a list of vulnerable communities if the country falls into a recession.

The publication 24/7 Wall Street put together a list of the places it believes a COVID-19 recession would hit the hardest. Wilson County ranked 29 on the list, one spot in front of New York County, home to New York City.

Wilson County’s ranking also reflected the region’s large number of jobs in highly-exposed industries, COVID-19 infection rates and population density. The county jumped from 32 cases of coronavirus at the end of March, to 143 on Monday.

Local leaders acknowledge the period economic unknown may be closer to its beginning than the end, though county mayor Randall Hutto explained why Wilson County could have a small buffer to help the community.

“We’ve been blessed in the fact we were the fastest-growing county in the state of Tennessee at the time, and our sales tax revenue was probably at an all-time high 12 months in a row,” Hutto said.

Challenging days do lie ahead, outlined by Hutto when discussing expected county revenue in the months ahead.

“As we look at our budget on the county government side, sales tax reporting is about two months behind,” he said. “To close out this year’s budget you know we feel it’s two months behind, and of course this happened in March, so March-April tax collections comes from January and February, so we will be decent there. It will be May and June as we really suffer, as we close out this budget.”

It should be noted that 24/7 Wall Street only looked at counties within metropolitan areas.

