Wilson County law officers deliver food to children in need

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The coronavirus pandemic has impacted nearly every facet of day-to-lives. Schools shut down, concerts canceled, pro sports postponed. The contagion has caused record drops in the stock market.

There’s at least one silver lining in Wilson County, where the virus has closed the schools but freed up 36 School Resource Officers to work other important jobs.

Capt. Scott Moore tells News 2 that the SROs will be helping to beef up patrols on the roads and help with the delivery of paperwork in the courts.

One of the bright spots, at least on this Monday, was the ability of the SROs to carry food baskets to families in need.

“It’s heartwarming to us because we want to be involved in our community and strengthen those relationships and in a time of crisis there is nothing better than going out there and doing something good for community,” said Capt. Moore.

Over at Castle Heights Elementary School, volunteers including deputies and Lebanon police officers were hard at work packing lunch boxes for needy families.

Since the Tornado, The Family Resource Center has been hard at work taking in food and water donated from citizens across Middle Tennessee.

Kindergarten teacher Cindy Spickard is one of the volunteers, she also teaches five and six-year-olds at Byars Dowdy Elementary School.

She says that 11 of her 21 students this year are on the free or reduced lunch program that guarantees them at least one good meal each and every day.

“It’s crazy thinking that anyone should go hungry in this day and time but they do and it’s children,” said Spickard.

After the tornadoes, donations poured in to the center for displaced families. Organizers with the center say that since March 3, more than a million dollars worth of products has come in and then gone out the door to families who needed food and shelter and other items.

Monday morning, that goodwill was targeting hungry kids and their families.

And because the virus shut down the schools, Wilson County SROs were able to donate their time to deliver the baskets.

Spickard says it reminds the kids they matter.

“Yes and it shows the kids they are still loved no matter what, and we are believing in you and behind you all the way,” said Spickard.

If you want to help the Family Resource Center, you can call (615) 804-2460 or email Beth Petty at beth.petty@lssd.org.

