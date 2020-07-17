Wilson County government mandates face masks in public

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto has ordered a county-wide executive order requiring the wearing of face masks in public places, outside of exclusions listed for those who cannot maintain 6 feet of distance.

“It is imperative that all Wilson County citizens work together to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Mayor Hutto in a statement.

Hutto tells News 2 that the decision was not made in haste nor was it to be made by the county commission. The authority was given solely to county mayors by Governor Lee. This follows an order “strongly encouraging” the wearing of face masks on June 24.

Hutto said the county’s numbers have continued to climb since then.

“Certainly, an influx in testing does contribute to an increase positive cases; however, it’s important to look at all the data…” said Mayor Hutto.

Hutto said from June 7 to July 7, a period of one month, the total number of cases more than doubled from 475 to 999. Also on June 7, the 14-day average number of cases was 8.6 per day. Today, the 14-day average is 39.5 per day. The average number of people testing positive increased from June 15 to July 7 from 5.7% to 7.2%. Today, 8.1% of people tested are positive.

Wilson County also saw its highest increase in cases, 74, on July 13. The number was hit again three days later on July 16.

A news conference was held with local health professionals, city/county leaders, school superintendents, law enforcement, EMS, local fire departments and chamber presidents on July 8 where each presented strong cases about the importance of wearing masks.

The mandate will not affect the school system. Per Governor Lee’s order, unless extended, the mandate to wear masks expires in Wilson County at 12 a.m. August 3. The mask order will go into effect as of 11:59 p.m. July 19.

Sheriff Robert Bryan tells News 2 that he and his department will continue to carry on with normal procedures and will not enforce the mandate.

“My primary concern during the spread of the virus is the safety and welfare of every Wilson County citizen,” said Sheriff Robert Bryan in a statement, “There are many people that are at a high risk because of underlying health issues and we encourage each of you to make the right choice; as I have also encouraged all deputies and staff to do the same. We join law enforcement agencies across the state through promoting safer and healthier communities in an effort to slow down the spread of COVID-19. We will not be enforcing written citations or fines but we will continue to educate and communicate the necessary measures to slow the spread of the virus.”

Sheriff Bryan tells News 2 that deputies will have face masks available for anyone who may need additional masks.

Mt. Juliet Police is expected to release a statement regarding the Mayor’s order at 3 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.