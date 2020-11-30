Wilson Central High School to transition to remote learning

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wilson County Schools announced Monday that Wilson Central High School will move to remote learning due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Starting Tuesday, the high school will move remote until at least December 11. The school intends to return to an in-person hybrid learning model the week of December 14.

Food services will be available to students during this time. Families can email cafeteria managers at any other school to request meals, with the exception of Mt. Juliet High School. Meal orders must be placed by 9 a.m. each school day. Meals can be picked up between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Wilson Central High School’s parking lot will be available as a hotspot.