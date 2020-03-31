Breaking News
TDH: 2,239 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 23 deaths in Tennessee
Live Now
WATCH: News 2 at 4 p.m.
1  of  25
Closings
Bedford County Schools Cannon County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Coffee County Schools Davidson Academy Davidson County Metro Schools Dayspring Academy Dickson County Schools Fayetteville City Schools Giles County Schools Humphreys County Schools Manchester City Schools Marshall County Schools Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Williamson County Schools
coronavirus

Williamson Medical Center furloughing over 200 employees due to COVID-19 financial constraints

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Williamson Medical Center

Williamson Medical Center (Source: Google StreetView)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Williamson Medical Center is placing over 200 employees on temporary furlough leave to “conserve financial resources.”

Williamson Medical Center cites the cancellation of elective procedures and system-wide protection guidelines that “drastically reduced our number of patient visits, treatments, and procedures, leading to a significant decrease in hospital revenue.” They expect the furloughs to remain in effect for several weeks.

The furloughs will go into effect on Wednesday, April 1. The hospital says it is their intention that furloughed employees will be called back in as soon as circumstances allow.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories