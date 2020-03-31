Williamson Medical Center furloughing over 200 employees due to COVID-19 financial constraints

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Williamson Medical Center is placing over 200 employees on temporary furlough leave to “conserve financial resources.”

Williamson Medical Center cites the cancellation of elective procedures and system-wide protection guidelines that “drastically reduced our number of patient visits, treatments, and procedures, leading to a significant decrease in hospital revenue.” They expect the furloughs to remain in effect for several weeks.

The furloughs will go into effect on Wednesday, April 1. The hospital says it is their intention that furloughed employees will be called back in as soon as circumstances allow.