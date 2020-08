WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Williamson County Schools confirmed Superintendent Jason Golden has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a Facebook post from the school district, Superintendent Golden told the Board of Education he was quarantining and working from home after a family member tested positive for the virus. His own test results then came back positive.

