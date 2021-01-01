Williamson County students to continue with remote learning

A student listens to a live lecture on a laptop computer at home during a remote learning class in Princeton, Illinois, U.S., on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Illinois reported 1,337 new coronavirus cases Wednesday as the state’s positivity rate dropped below 4% for the first time in weeks. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Students in Williamson County will continue remote learning after the holidays due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the county.

According to school board member Rick Wimberly in a post on Facebook, remote learning will begin for all students on Tuesday, Jan. 5 and will follow the same procedures as the county had previously adhered to under remote learning.

Students with special needs and lack of internet access will continue to report for on-campus learning.

Parents should expect more information to be released from their child’s principal.