Williamson County set to end face-covering order

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Williamson County Mayor’s Office announced Saturday that the order requiring face coverings will expire at 11:59 p.m. Saturday night, an order that had been in place since July 8.

“Williamson Countians are strongly encouraged to voluntarily continue to wear face coverings when in public places where social distancing is not achievable,” said a spokesperson for Mayor Rogers Anderson.

Mayor Anderson’s decision is based on data that shows Williamson County’s new COVID-19 cases have decreased, and on the word of many citizens that said they “will take responsibility to wear a face covering voluntarily if the mandate is lifted.”

Wearing of a face covering will continue to be required in all County-owned buildings, and the Tennessee Supreme Court’s orders will continue to apply to wearing of face coverings in buildings where court is conducted. In addition, businesses remain free to decide to require masks within their walls for the protection of their employees and customers and are encouraged to do so.

The expiration of the Mayor’s order does not affect the policies adopted by the school systems within Williamson County, and the rules applicable to children in schools will continue to be governed by the Boards of Education and School Superintendents for the school districts.

“Continuing to wear a face covering voluntarily can help to keep our schools and businesses open, and Mayor Anderson encourages all citizens to continue to wear face coverings to slow the spread and show respect and concern for their neighbors. In addition, citizens are encouraged to support businesses who protect their employees and customers by requiring face coverings,” said the Mayor’s spokesperson in a statement.

