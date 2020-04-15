Williamson County Schools will freeze student grades amid statewide closure

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Students within the Williamson County school district will receive the grades they earned as of the last day classes were in session, but they could be given the option to improve upon those grades if the statewide closure continues.

In an e-mail to parents, Superintendent Jason Golden explained the State Board of Education passed a rule on April 9 that high school students “should receive no grade lower than the grade they earned in a class as of March 20.”

Golden said he would apply that to all students in the district from second grade through high school as of March 6, the last day the district was in session prior to spring break and the coronavirus outbreak.

As for students in kindergarten and first grade, who do not receive letter grades, the superintendent explained “we will continue to work toward review and completion of the standards to prepare for next year.”

The State Board also gave schools the authority to give students the opportunity to improve their grades. Teachers in the Williamson County school district will share information with students this week with opportunities to improve grades beginning next week.

The Williamson County Board of Education is scheduled to meet virtually on April 20 to adjust Williamson County Schools’ policies based on the State Board’s actions.

Superintendent Golden added the district is still working through unknowns, including whether Governor Bill Lee will determine students should return to school at some point during the remainder of the academic year. An announcement on the subject is expected from the governor on Wednesday afternoon.

