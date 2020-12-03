Williamson County Schools tighten guidelines for extra-curricular activities after increase in COVID-19 cases

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – As the number of coronavirus cases increases across Tennessee, Williamson County schools are increasing the restrictions centered around middle and high school events on and off-campus.

Angie Mendoza’s children attend Williamson County schools. The mother of three says she was shocked when her oldest son tested positive for COVID-19. “He had a negative strep and flu test, but then we did a COVID test and it was positive,” said Mendoza.

She and her entire family quarantined for 12 days. Initially, she says she wondered how her 6th-grader Lucas contracted the virus, until a letter, sent from the school, explained another student tested positive and may have been in close contact with her son.

The Mendoza family quarantined for 12 days, after the oldest son, Lucas tested positive for COVID-19.

“He had a fever, and then 18 hours later he was vomiting,” said Mendoza.

She added the usual symptoms of coughing and throat pain, didn’t appear in her son.

After Thanksgiving break, the Williamson County School district reported 23 schools would move to remote learning.

“The cases in my son’s age group have been really high from what I’m hearing from other neighbors and other families that go to our school, and it is so much better in my opinion that we bring them home instead of having to keep the entire family home,” said Mendoza.

She says she’s thankful her son is back to his normal and healthy self. Her other two children returned to school.

Mendoza says it’s important to have trust in the school, knowing officials are doing everything they can to lower the spread of the virus.

The school district reported more than 3,000 students and staff were in quarantine before the Thanksgiving holiday, now the schools are beginning to tighten restrictions on extra-curricular activities.

New guidelines for sporting events also announced on the districts website, include: