Williamson County salon owners hope state will permit re-open this week

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Monday, some businesses welcomed customers inside for the first time in over a month, while others chose to remain closed. Meanwhile, businesses like salons and barbershops are waiting for more guidance to move forward.

Mayor John Cooper has said that salons will not re-open until phase two in Metro Nashville, and phase one has yet to begin.

While the state’s metropolitan areas have been advised to create their own re-open guidelines, the vast majority of Tennesse’s counties will be following re-open guidelines from Governor Bill Lee.

As of Monday night, Gov. Lee has not provided a specific timeline for when salons may open.

Nail technicians and beauticians at the Studio Suites building in Williamson County are hopeful to return to work as soon as possible.

“Some of us are single parents, some of us have husbands that are furloughed,” said Alice Byrd, owner of Polished by Alice.

Byrd said her salon has been closed for a month since Lee’s orders closed nonessential businesses.

She continued saying, “we want to be able to make money for our families.”

She and her colleagues added that their business model operates different than traditional salons, and they’re hopeful for that to be taken into consideration by the governor.

“We work one-on-one, whereas in a typical salon a lot of people see more than one client and they’re also intermixed with everyone else’s clients depending on the size of the salon,” said colleague Lori Russeau.

