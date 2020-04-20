Williamson County relocates coronavirus testing site due to ‘increased community turnout’

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — The COVID-19 drive-through testing site has been moved after “increased community turnout,” according to the Williamson County Health Department.
The department said it performed 663 coronavirus tests during the statewide testing event Saturday at the Franklin Clinic.
Due to the overwhelming number of people who showed up to get tested, the department has relocated its drive-through testing to the Williamson County Agricultural Center at 4215 Long Lane in Franklin.
Testing will be available at the Agricultural Center at the following times:
- Monday, April 20: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Tuesday, April 21 through Friday, April 24: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
The Williamson County Health Department said nurses or National Guard medics will collect nasal swabs from those who want to be tested. Test results should be available within 72 hours after the samples arrive at the lab, depending on lab volume, the department added.
“Anyone with health concerns, or who has concerns about the health of a family member, is invited to come to the Williamson County Ag Center to receive testing for COVID-19,” Cathy Montgomery, County Director said.
She added, “this testing will be provided at no cost to participants, and those who come for testing may remain in their vehicles throughout the process.”
Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
