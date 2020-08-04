Williamson County parents rally against reopening plan

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Williamson County parent Gary Humble isn’t alone as he juggles plans for his sons. One is in second grade, allowed to learn on campus, while the other must stay home.

“You have families having to reorder their entire life around this decision made by our superintendent, and it just blows my mind. Let’s just be clear, you don’t have an option when you say 3-12 can’t go to school. You’ve cut out a significant amount of families,” said Humble.

Frustrated by the school district’s framework, Humble started a group called Recall Williamson.

Parents flock to the Facebook page to vent frustrations some forced to quit work.

“There are people who are going to lose their jobs. There are people who are going to lose their homes,” Humble said, “There are people who are going to leave their children home, in dangerous situations, by themselves trying to educate themselves in front of a computer for 6 hours a day. It’s just not fair, but it’s happening.”

Humble explained, their concerns extend beyond inconveniences.

“I’m a horrible teacher. We’d much rather have you educate our kids.”

For that reason, Humble said, there’s been an exodus of parents opting for private schools.

“They’re having to move out of the county, lower their living expenses so they can afford to put their kids in [private] schools,” Humble said, “Which is, by the way, why they moved to Williamson County in the first place, to put their kids in Williamson County Schools.”

The group of parents planned rallies, started petitions, and asked for change.

“The power, right now, lies in the hands of the school board who are not listening to very concerned parents,” said Humble.

While it doesn’t look like anything will be done before the first day of school, Recall Williamson isn’t stopping the cause.

“We’re committed to continuing the fight to doing something about it in hopes to see this never happens again,” said Humble, “At least, in the state of Tennessee.”

News 2 reached out to Williamson County Schools for comment. They sent the following statement:

We understand these are challenging and difficult times for everyone. We recognize that opinions vary, and we remain hopeful that students who will be starting the year learning remotely will be able to return to campus soon. We encourage our community to continue to follow the Mayor’s call for wearing masks and social distancing. Williamson County Schools

