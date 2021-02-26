Williamson County mask mandate to expire Saturday night

A visitor wearing a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 passes a sign requiring masks, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared masks or face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state as local officials across the state say their hospitals are becoming increasingly stretched and are in danger of becoming overrun as cases of the coronavirus surge. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Williamson County mask mandate is set to expire on Saturday, February 27 at 11:59 p.m.

“In light of the significant progress in reduction of COVID cases in recent weeks, and the positive impact on hospital capacity-the Williamson County face covering order will be allowed to expire on February 27, 2021 at 11:59 p.m.,” Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson said in a press release.

Although the mask mandate will be expiring, Mayor Anderson is still urging residents to wear face coverings in public. Mayor Anderson says he believes wearing a face covering in public, especially indoors where people are in close proximity to each other, is effective at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

As a result, Mayor Anderson continues to urge Williamson County residents to continue to wear face coverings while in public, especially when social distancing is not possible.

Face coverings will still be required to be worn in all county-owned buildings and buildings where court is conducted.

Businesses are also free to decide whether or not to require customers to wear masks while inside their establishments. Regardless, customers are encouraged to wear face coverings while inside businesses to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

