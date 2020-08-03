Williamson County mask mandate extended

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The mask mandate in Williamson County is being extended, according to the mayor Rogers Anderson.

Anderson explained this decision was made after consulting with each of the mayors in several municipalities in Williamson County, the school superintendents and members of the health care community.

Anderson found a consensus that wearing a cloth of other face covering should be required in certain circumstances in the county.

Anderson believes continuing this requirement will help ensure the continued decline in cases of COVID-19. He said this simple measure can help protect citizens during this unprecedented time.

Anderson extended the current mask mandate, set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on August 3, 2020 to 11:59 p.m. on August 29, 2020.

Anyone can read the exceptions to this order here.

