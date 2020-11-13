Williamson County health and school officials release statement on COVID-19

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Following a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases, Williamson County officials sent out a statement asking community members to continue to take precautions to prevent further spread of the virus.

“The number of active COVID-19 cases and related hospitalizations has increased dramatically across the state, in Middle Tennessee and in Williamson County over the last week,” the statement read. “In response to the surge in COVID-19 cases, Williamson Medical Center, Williamson County Health Department, Williamson County Schools, Franklin Special School District and Williamson, Inc. are jointly calling on the community to take the necessary steps to mitigate virus spread and its subsequent impact on citizens, businesses, schools and healthcare providers.”

County officials are reminding residents to practice social distancing, proper handwashing, and to sanitized frequently touched surfaces. The statement also points out a recent CDC research that shows mask-wearing not only protects others, but also protects the person wearing the mask.

“The unabated resurgence of COVID-19 cases not only threatens to overwhelm our health system, it will inevitably further challenge our schools, disrupt area businesses and ultimately impact our local economy. Most importantly, the virus will continue to significantly affect the lives of the high-risk individuals and their families in Williamson and surrounding counties. The associated consequences of the virus spread are widespread and affect every aspect of our community and lives.”

Community members are also asked to consider alternative ways of celebrating the holidays. They say small household gatherings are an important contributor to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

The county is also experiencing a critical need for blood shortage amid a national blood shortage. For more information on how to donate, click here.