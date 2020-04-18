Williamson County group thanks front-line workers with meals from local restaurants

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Members of a new group in Williamson County are doing their part to help amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Vanessa Sokic is a founder of the group called ‘FLAG Wilco’, created to help keep front-line workers fed and support local restaurants.

Sokic said two families came together to create this group. FLAG stands for ‘Front Line Appreciation Group’, and Sokic said their first delivery was on April 3.

Sokic said they’ve supported more than 15 restaurants in the Franklin and Cool Springs area to feed the folks at the Williamson Medical Center. So far, they have raised more than $11,000 dollars and served more than 1,000 meals.

Karen Krieg Phillips is a Critical Care nurse at Williamson Medical Center and said, “Absolutely amazing, I wish I could express how much this helps.”

Graeme and Corrie Asch own the Franklin Mercantile Deli and said, “We are working to keep open as we’ve been a part of downtown Franklin for 20 years.”

On Saturday night, members of FLAG Wilco will deliver 50 meals to firefighters in Williamson County. Sokic said that they will start to feed social workers as well.

Sokic said that 100 percent of the donations go directly to fuel front-line workers.

