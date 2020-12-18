Williamson County announces changes to COVID-19 health department testing

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Starting the week of December 21, Williamson County Health Department will make changes to its schedule and procedures for COVID-19 testing and mask distribution.

According to the Health Department’s website, there will only be drive-thru health department testing on Tuesdays and Thursdays in preparation for vaccine distribution from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 4215 Long Lane in Franklin. The health department will provide drive-thru self-administered testing on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Health Department will be closed on Christmas Eve, December 24; Christmas Day, December 25; New Years Eve, December 31; and New Years Day, January 1.

Those who want to receive a self-administered test must be at least 18 years of age or older to receive the test. Testing and masks are free to anyone, regardless of symptoms or county of residency. No appointment required.

For more information on testing and mask distribution, click here to visit the Williamson County Health Department’s website.