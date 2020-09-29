Will the Titans play Sunday? How COVID-19 outbreak impacts Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Titans plan to take on the Steelers this Sunday at home, with fans in the stands. Plans that are now up in the air as players and staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

The news coming just days before the Titans were gearing up to welcome around 7,000 fans back inside Nissan stadium.

“I’d really like to see them play. I was excited to see them play, I thought about possibly even going to the game,” Kris Hunter told News 2.

Fans like Hunter are hopeful Sunday’s game against the Steelers will still go on as planned.

“I think if they, you know, go through the proper protocol and they quarantine those players I think they should let the season go on.”

Dr. Alex Jahangir, chair of the Metro Coronavirus Task Force told News 2 that while news of the positive coronavirus cases is unfortunate, it is not so much surprising. He pointed out that anytime anyone is in a public space, there is a risk of infection.

“I think what is important to highlight is they quickly identified that they got it, because of the stringent testing protocols that the NFL has put in and hopefully through contact tracing, that I suspect is also very stringent, they will be able to very quickly be able to contain it,” said Jahangir.

He added that they don’t make the call as to if Sunday’s game will go on and that the decision doesn’t impact the city’s reopening plan.

“In short no. I mean I think part of our reopening plan you know to have events, to have venues, to have more than 25 people you have to have your plan approved by the health department. The health department will look at the protocols that whatever event or venue has in place and part of the protocols will be exactly this, if somebody is positive what will you do,” he explained.

The Titans COVID-19 outbreak also comes just days before Nashville is set to move into phase 3, Thursday. The plan includes expanding large event gatherings to 500 people, with an approved plan from the Metro Public Health Department.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.