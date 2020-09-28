Will Tennessee’s Executive Orders on masks and bar patrons be extended?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Governor Bill Lee is in the process of deciding if a long list of COVID-19 Executive Orders will continue after they expire on Wednesday.

His decision is expected at his weekly COVID-19 briefing that is scheduled for Tuesday.

They all stem from his legal declaration of a state of emergency he made in March in response to the pandemic.

“There are a lot of components to that state of emergency or at least a lot of implications,” said the governor Thursday at his weekly COVID-19 briefing. “We are taking them month to month. We are doing that right now, so we will have that determination certainly before they run out.”

Perhaps the most controversial emergency order from Lee over the course of the pandemic, is the one allowing local governments to issue orders for face coverings if they choose, but while urging people to wear masks, the governor has never mandated it.

Some Tennessee counties like Rutherford, Williamson, and Wilson had a mask mandate but have either lifted it recently, or announced they will do so at the end of this month.

Along with masks, there are a variety of areas affected by the governor’s executive orders because of COVID-19.

The orders include bars serving customers at appropriately spaced tables with certain limited patrons, alcohol take-out and electronic government meetings.

