Will Nashville’s Safer at Home extension benefit Music City?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Along the Percy Priest Lake, News 2 posed a question to those enjoying a breezy afternoon stroll. “How do you feel about another week of Safer at Home?”

The question comes just hours after Mayor John Cooper announced an extension of Nashville’s Safer at Home order to May 8, one week later than initially planned.

“I definitely thought it was the best decision for our city,” said Patilyn Lowery.

Lowery said the extension was a smart move by city leaders.

“I have lots of family that want to come visit me, but are choosing not to because they know it’s not safe,” said Lowery.

Denickqua Hatcher spent the afternoon walking along the lake with her family. She questions how beneficial the extension will be if surrounding counties are open for business.

“I have family that lives in Clarksville,” Hatcher explained. “So, if they are open and Nashville is not, everyone is going to and from every county. So, what difference is it really making?”

Hatcher said without strict social distancing in place and a cohesive plan between counties, “I don’t see how it’s going to benefit us”.

The start of phase one of Nashville’s four-phase plan will be re-evaluated over the next week. Data and the number of cases will impact the start date.

