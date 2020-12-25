White House report shows six Midstate counties among top 12 for new COVID-19 infections

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The weekly White House Coronavirus Task Force report shows just how dire the COVID-19 situation is in our state.

The report indicates Tennessee has the highest rate of new cases by population in the country. The rate is 987 per 100,000 residents, far exceeding the national average of 462. The death rate is up 39 percent from the previous week.

All 95 counties in Tennessee are in the red zone for high levels of community transmission. Davidson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson, Wilson, and Montgomery Counties are among the top 12 for new infections.

Hospital admissions also on the increase in Tennessee, up five percent. The report says 46 percent of hospitals in the state are dealing with staff shortages.

Tennessee does not have a statewide mask mandate, but the report says states that did implement one experienced dramatic declines in hospitalizations within four to six weeks.

The report also recommends you avoid social gatherings outside of your immediate family and wear a mask around vulnerable family members.

The goal is to prevent a post-Christmas surge in cases, hospitalizations and deaths.