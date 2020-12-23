White County sheriff will not enforce Gov. Lee’s mandate on public gatherings

WHITE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The White County Sheriff’s Office will not use its “limited resources” to enforce Governor Bill Lee’s mandate on public gatherings, the sheriff said Tuesday.

Sheriff Steve Page issued a statement on his Facebook regarding the governor’s new order, which limits indoor public gatherings to a maximum of ten people.

“The law enforcement officers of WCSO will not actively enforce the 10 person indoor gathering mandate this holiday season,” Page wrote.

He added, “I understand Governor Lee’s intentions with his recent mandate, but I will not participate in the use of our limited resources to seek out family gatherings.”

Sheriff Page concluded by urging his residents to “use caution” and “don’t be reckless with your health.”

The comments from the White County sheriff came hours after a similar statement from Putnam County Sheriff Eddie Farris who said his department “will not be using our resources to restrict your constitutional liberty.”

Governor Lee’s mandate went into effect Sunday night and expires at 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 19.