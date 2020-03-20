1  of  31
Closings
Bedford County Schools Cannon County Schools Clarksville Christian School Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Clinton County Schools Cumberland County KY Schools Davidson County Metro Schools Fannie Battle Day Home Fayetteville City Schools Franklin County Schools Giles County Schools Lebanon Special School District Macon County Schools Marshall County Schools Nashville State Comm. College-Nashville Putnam County Schools Robertson County Schools Rochelle Center Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center School of Nashville Ballet Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools Tullahoma City Schools Warren County Schools Warren County TN Schools Westminster Presbyterian Church Williamson County Schools
coronavirus

White Bluff mayor tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
white bluff

(Courtesy: City of White Bluff Facebook page)

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The mayor of White Bluff has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, making her the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Dickson County.

In a statement released to News 2 on Friday afternoon, Mayor Linda Hayes said she received the positive test result earlier in the day.

“Earlier this morning, I tested positive for COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus) after seeking treatment at a local hospital after consulting with my primary care provider,” Hayes explained. “I am grateful for the care I have been provided by the medical community. I am currently recovering at home under self-quarantine.”

Hayes urged everyone to take the necessary precautions to slow and prevent the spread of the virus and said “I thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers, but it is our medical professionals who most deserve our support during this time. We will get through this.”

County# of Cases
Anderson1
Blount1
Bradley1
Campbell1
Cheatham2
Cumberland1
Davidson101*
Dickson2
Dyer1
Greene1
Hamblen1
Hamilton5
Jefferson1
Knox3
Maury1
Montgomery3
Robertson2
Rutherford1
Sevier1
Shelby4
Sullivan 1
Sumner11
Tipton1
Williamson35
Wilson 3
Residents of other states/countries40
Total Casesas of (3/20/20)228

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

CDC Resources
TN Dept of Health

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories