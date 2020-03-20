White Bluff mayor tests positive for COVID-19

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The mayor of White Bluff has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, making her the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Dickson County.

In a statement released to News 2 on Friday afternoon, Mayor Linda Hayes said she received the positive test result earlier in the day.

“Earlier this morning, I tested positive for COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus) after seeking treatment at a local hospital after consulting with my primary care provider,” Hayes explained. “I am grateful for the care I have been provided by the medical community. I am currently recovering at home under self-quarantine.”

Hayes urged everyone to take the necessary precautions to slow and prevent the spread of the virus and said “I thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers, but it is our medical professionals who most deserve our support during this time. We will get through this.”

County # of Cases Anderson 1 Blount 1 Bradley 1 Campbell 1 Cheatham 2 Cumberland 1 Davidson 101* Dickson 2 Dyer 1 Greene 1 Hamblen 1 Hamilton 5 Jefferson 1 Knox 3 Maury 1 Montgomery 3 Robertson 2 Rutherford 1 Sevier 1 Shelby 4 Sullivan 1 Sumner 11 Tipton 1 Williamson 35 Wilson 3 Residents of other states/countries 40 Total Cases – as of (3/20/20) 228

