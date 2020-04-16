Live Now
WATCH: Good Morning Nashville
coronavirus

White Bluff mayor details battle with COVID-19: ‘things could’ve gone either way’

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Linda Hayes [left] (Courtesy: Submitted)

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A month after the mayor of White Bluff became the first known case of coronavirus in Dickson County, she says she has recovered.

Linda Hayes traveled to Spain on February 27 for a ten-day trip to visit her grandson and some extended family.

While among the large crowds, Hayes explained, “we didn’t even hear anything about the corona. We were hearing more about the tornadoes that happened here in Nashville.”

Hayes eventually returned home to White Bluff, a city of a few thousand people in Dickson County, about ten miles northeast of Dickson. Upon her return, the 73-year-old mayor described feeling overly tired, but said she brushed it off as jet lag.

“I just took the next two days and I took it easy. I unpacked clothes, went and got groceries and just did what I needed to do here at home. And I was just tired,” she explained.

After more-or-less returning to full strength, Hayes said she became sick again about a week after arriving back in Tennessee.

“It started with a cough,” Hayes explained. “I had a dry cough. It was like a tickle in my throat.”

She then developed a fever and night sweats and said it dawned on her that she had been out of the country and could have been exposed to COVID-19.

Hayes went to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in the hopes of getting tested and said a nurse informed her, “we’re 80-percent sure that you have corona.”

The mayor was ordered not to return to her home in White Bluff, for fear of spreading the virus to her husband, who has an underlying health condition. Hayes said she chose to quarantine at her daughter’s house, where she remained for two weeks.

“When I was sick, I didn’t have time to be scared. I didn’t think to be scared.” Hayes explained. “I was just really, really sick.”

Based on her age and other factors, Hayes said she feels fortunate to have recovered from the virus, as so many others have not.

“I don’t know why things happen like they do, but looking back now, things could have gone either way,” she explained.

She added, “I just want to say take this serious. There’s so many things that it’s changed in our life, but the health and welfare of our people is first and foremost. Please take it serious. It is here.”

Hayes said none of her other family members, including the ones she was with in Spain, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

CountyCases
Anderson16
Bedford25
Benton4
Bledsoe7
Blount47
Bradley33
Campbell12
Cannon7
Carroll13
Carter4
Cheatham19
Chester6
Claiborne5
Clay5
Cocke8
Coffee13
Cumberland53
Davidson 1,283
Decatur3
DeKalb10
Dickson37
Dyer24
Fayette39
Fentress3
Franklin23
Gibson24
Giles4
Grainger4
Greene28
Grundy24
Hamblen7
Hamilton109
Hardeman7
Hardin 4
Hawkins26
Haywood12
Henderson2
Henry8
Hickman2
Houston4
Humphreys4
Jackson6
Jefferson16
Johnson2
Knox179
Lake4
Lauderdale12
Lawrence15
Lewis2
Lincoln9
Loudon18
Macon29
Madison75
Marion27
Marshall9
Maury33
McMinn 5
McNairy9
Meigs3
Monroe9
Montgomery102
Moore1
Morgan5
Obion8
Overton7
Perry5
Polk5
Putnam93
Roane6
Robertson94
Rutherford269
Scott11
Sequatchie3
Sevier22
Shelby1,421
Smith11
Stewart4
Sullivan 43
Sumner478
Tipton53
Trousdale19
Unicoi1
Union3
Van Buren1
Warren4
Washington45
Wayne2
Weakley6
White4
Williamson321
Wilson 155
Residents of other states/countries243
Pending196
Total Casesas of (4/15/20)6,079

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Anderson1
Bedford2
Blount3
Bradley1
Campbell1
Carter1
Davidson19
Fayette1
Franklin1
Greene2
Grundy1
Hamblen1
Hamilton11
Hawkins2
Haywood1
Jefferson1
Knox4
Macon3
Marion1
Marshall1
Montgomery2
Obion1
Rutherford6
Shelby31
Smith1
Sullivan1
Sumner27
Trousdale1
Williamson5
Wilson1
Out of State1
Total Deaths (as of 4/15/20)135

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories