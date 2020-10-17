Where you can trick or treat in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — For many, the decision of whether to trick or treat during the pandemic is still up in the air.

Many Middle Tennessee cities say they don’t plan to regulate door-to-door trick-or-treating and the decision of whether to participate will be up to parents.

The CDC calls trick-or-treating a high-risk activity this year. If families do plan to participate, they’re urged to take precautions including wearing masks, staying outside and provide grab-and-go bags of treats for kids.

Cities including Clarksville, Dickson, Franklin, and Murfreesboro tell News 2 trick-or-treating is not something it will regulate and it will be up to individuals if they wish to participate. Metro Nashville, Lebanon, and Mt. Juliet say they do plan to allow trick-or-treating, but strongly urge families to take safety precautions.

Mt. Juliet police plan to add extra patrols Halloween night to ensure safety. Mt. Juliet trick-or-treating hours will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“The CDC has put out guidelines which we are supporting and recommending that of course, have the proper social distancing, disinfect your hands often, wear a mask. That’s very important,” Mt. Juliet Police Department Captain Tyler Chandler said.

The CDC recommends alternative ways to celebrate the holiday, including outdoor parades or costume contests and scavenger hunts for treats.

You can find a complete list of CDC guidance here.

