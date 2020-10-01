Where are the active cases of COVID-19 in Nashville?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Thirteen-percent of people in Davidson County actively infected with the coronavirus live in Antioch, while another ten-percent reside in South Nashville, according to data released Wednesday by the Metro Public Health Department.

Ahead of moving into Phase Three of Nashville’s reopening, the health department provided News 2 with a breakdown by zip code of the 1,032 active COVID-19 cases. Those cases factor out people who have recovered or passed away from the virus.

Topping the list was Antioch (37013) with 133 people currently positive for COVID-19. That was followed by South Nashville (37211) with 104 cases, then the area of West Nashville to the county line, south of the Cumberland River (37209) with 68.

The top five also included Bellevue (37221) with 55 active cases of the coronavirus and Hermitage (37076) with 53.

Once labeled a “hot spot” for cases by the Metro Public Health Department, downtown Nashville currently shows up about halfway down the list. The 37203 zip code, which includes downtown and the Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood, has 29 active cases of COVID-19.

The zip code with the lowest number of people currently infected with the coronavirus is Whites Creek (37189) with 11 active cases. That’s followed by Berry Hill (37204) and a vast area of Northwest Davidson County (37218), both with 18 current infections.

The Metro Public Health Department does not provide information on zip codes with less than ten cases due to “privacy reasons.” Those cases, 103 of them, are bundled together and labeled as “rest of Nashville.”

Active Cases, Zip Frequency Percent 37013 133 12.89 37211 104 10.08 37209 68 6.59 37221 55 5.33 37076 53 5.14 37207 38 3.68 37214 38 3.68 37215 36 3.49 37072 35 3.39 37115 34 3.29 37206 32 3.10 37208 31 3.00 37203 29 2.81 37205 27 2.62 37217 27 2.62 Pending 25 2.42 37210 25 2.42 37212 25 2.42 37138 23 2.23 37216 23 2.23 37232 21 2.03 37204 18 1.74 37218 18 1.74 37189 11 1.07 Rest of Nashville 103 10.16 Total 1032 100.00 (Courtesy: Metro Public Health Department)

