When will COVID-19 peak in Tennessee? New model projects dramatically fewer deaths

An Apirl 5 update from IHME on the estimated number of deaths per of COVID-19 in Tennessee (Screenshot)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN/WATE) – Projected COVID-19 deaths and hospital bed use for Tennessee from the Institute of Health Metric Evaluation (IHME) are down sharply in its latest data update.

The University of Washington institute’s COVID-19 forecasts have been closely watched by both state and federal officials.

The projected peak deaths per day in Tennessee in its April 5 update is 25 on April 18. This is down significantly from its April 2 estimate of 165 per day on April 20.

The new data forecasts 587 total deaths in Tennessee by Aug. 4, down from 3,422.

Hospital bed use is now expected to peak on April 15 with the need for 1,232 hospital beds and 245 ICU beds.

This is dramatically lower than the 15,618 hospital beds and 2,428 ICU beds it been projecting would be needed by April 19.

IHME now projects at the peak, 208 ventilators will be needed on April 15, down from 1,943 in its previous forecast.

IHME said more data and better models is allowing it to improve its forecasts. It still projects more than 80,000 will die in the United States of COVID-19-related illnesses by Aug. 4. It’s latest forecast show deaths per day nationwide peaking at 3,130 on April 16.

An important note on IHME’s data – the institute’s projections are assuming full social distancing through May 2020. While the latest update shows improvement, the numbers are still based on residents continuing to practice social distancing procedures.

Tennessee remains under a ‘Stay-at-Home’ order, issued by Governor Bill Lee last week.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County # of Cases Anderson 10 Bedford 8 Benton 4 Bledsoe 3 Blount 36 Bradley 21 Campbell 5 Cannon 6 Carroll 7 Carter 3 Cheatham 13 Chester 6 Claiborne 2 Clay 1 Cocke 1 Coffee 5 Cumberland 26 Davidson 801 DeKalb 7 Dickson 23 Dyer 9 Fayette 20 Fentress 2 Franklin 12 Gibson 11 Giles 3 Grainger 3 Greene 17 Grundy 12 Hamblen 4 Hamilton 74 Hardeman 6 Hardin 2 Hawkins 10 Haywood 3 Henderson 1 Henry 4 Hickman 2 Houston 2 Humphreys 3 Jackson 3 Jefferson 6 Johnson 2 Knox 115 Lauderdale 2 Lawrence 3 Lewis 2 Lincoln 5 Loudon 13 Macon 9 Madison 19 Marion 16 Marshall 6 Maury 21 McMinn 3 McNairy 3 Meigs 2 Monroe 6 Montgomery 51 Morgan 4 Obion 2 Overton 2 Perry 3 Polk 3 Putnam 52 Roane 5 Robertson 59 Rutherford 147 Scott 3 Sequatchie 2 Sevier 14 Shelby 736 Smith 3 Stewart 2 Sullivan 21 Sumner 321 Tipton 33 Trousdale 8 Unicoi 1 Union 1 Warren 1 Washington 23 Wayne 2 Weakley 5 White 2 Williamson 258 Wilson 93 Residents of other states/countries 265 Pending 86 Total Cases – as of (4/5/20) 3,633

