Closings
coronavirus

When will COVID-19 peak in Tennessee? New model projects dramatically fewer deaths

Coronavirus

by: Jack Lail,

Posted: / Updated:

An Apirl 5 update from IHME on the estimated number of deaths per of COVID-19 in Tennessee (Screenshot)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN/WATE) – Projected COVID-19 deaths and hospital bed use for Tennessee from the Institute of Health Metric Evaluation (IHME) are down sharply in its latest data update.

The University of Washington institute’s COVID-19 forecasts have been closely watched by both state and federal officials.

The projected peak deaths per day in Tennessee in its April 5 update is 25 on April 18. This is down significantly from its April 2 estimate of 165 per day on April 20.

The new data forecasts 587 total deaths in Tennessee by Aug. 4, down from 3,422.

Hospital bed use is now expected to peak on April 15 with the need for 1,232 hospital beds and 245 ICU beds.

This is dramatically lower than the 15,618 hospital beds and 2,428 ICU beds it been projecting would be needed by April 19.

IHME now projects at the peak, 208 ventilators will be needed on April 15, down from 1,943 in its previous forecast.

IHME said more data and better models is allowing it to improve its forecasts. It still projects more than 80,000 will die in the United States of COVID-19-related illnesses by Aug. 4. It’s latest forecast show deaths per day nationwide peaking at 3,130 on April 16.

An important note on IHME’s data – the institute’s projections are assuming full social distancing through May 2020. While the latest update shows improvement, the numbers are still based on residents continuing to practice social distancing procedures.

Tennessee remains under a ‘Stay-at-Home’ order, issued by Governor Bill Lee last week.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County# of Cases
Anderson10
Bedford8
Benton4
Bledsoe3
Blount36
Bradley21
Campbell5
Cannon6
Carroll7
Carter3
Cheatham13
Chester6
Claiborne2
Clay1
Cocke1
Coffee5
Cumberland26
Davidson 801
DeKalb7
Dickson23
Dyer9
Fayette20
Fentress2
Franklin12
Gibson11
Giles3
Grainger3
Greene17
Grundy12
Hamblen4
Hamilton74
Hardeman6
Hardin 2
Hawkins10
Haywood3
Henderson1
Henry4
Hickman2
Houston2
Humphreys3
Jackson3
Jefferson6
Johnson2
Knox115
Lauderdale2
Lawrence3
Lewis2
Lincoln5
Loudon13
Macon9
Madison19
Marion16
Marshall6
Maury21
McMinn 3
McNairy3
Meigs2
Monroe6
Montgomery51
Morgan4
Obion2
Overton2
Perry3
Polk3
Putnam52
Roane5
Robertson59
Rutherford147
Scott3
Sequatchie2
Sevier14
Shelby736
Smith3
Stewart2
Sullivan 21
Sumner321
Tipton33
Trousdale8
Unicoi1
Union1
Warren1
Washington23
Wayne2
Weakley5
White2
Williamson258
Wilson 93
Residents of other states/countries265
Pending86
Total Casesas of (4/5/20)3,633

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Blount1
Davidson6
Franklin1
Greene1
Hamilton4
Hawkins1
Knox1
Marion1
Montgomery1
Obion1
Rutherford3
Shelby9
Sullivan1
Sumner10
Trousdale1
Williamson2
Total Deaths (as of 4/5/20)44

