When will a COVID-19 vaccine be ready?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As COVID-19 continues to spread across the nation, the race for a vaccine is underway.

“There are over 40 different vaccine candidates that are on the books that are beginning to be studied,” said Dr. Kathryn Edwards, who is a professor of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. “What we want to do, if indeed possible, is to make a vaccine that would prevent infection that would be able to allow us to raise this isolation and to go about our regular duties.”

According to Dr. Edwards, it can take up to 6 or 7 years before a vaccine is licensed and ready to roll out, but with COVID-19 there is a focus to get a vaccine out much quicker.

“So what we are talking about is trying to get a vaccine licensed in a period of 18 months,” said Dr. Edwards.

Dr. Edwards says the virus doesn’t seem to be changing too much which is a good sign once a vaccine is made.

“So I think we all hope that one vaccine that would be directed to this coronavirus would be adequate to take care of this coronavirus,” said Dr. Edwards.

The total number of positive cases in the state of Tennessee as of Thursday was 4,634 with 94 deaths.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST.

County # of Cases Anderson 11 Bedford 14 Benton 4 Bledsoe 3 Blount 44 Bradley 28 Campbell 9 Cannon 7 Carroll 10 Carter 3 Cheatham 15 Chester 6 Claiborne 2 Clay 2 Cocke 3 Coffee 10 Cumberland 34 Davidson 1,004 Decatur 1 DeKalb 7 Dickson 28 Dyer 14 Fayette 25 Fentress 2 Franklin 17 Gibson 16 Giles 3 Grainger 3 Greene 22 Grundy 17 Hamblen 4 Hamilton 98 Hardeman 6 Hardin 2 Hawkins 21 Haywood 9 Henderson 2 Henry 6 Hickman 2 Houston 2 Humphreys 4 Jackson 5 Jefferson 12 Johnson 2 Knox 157 Lauderdale 7 Lawrence 11 Lewis 2 Lincoln 7 Loudon 15 Macon 18 Madison 47 Marion 22 Marshall 9 Maury 31 McMinn 3 McNairy 9 Meigs 3 Monroe 7 Montgomery 79 Morgan 5 Obion 4 Overton 5 Perry 3 Polk 3 Putnam 82 Roane 5 Robertson 70 Rutherford 203 Scott 5 Sequatchie 1 Sevier 21 Shelby 1,006 Smith 5 Stewart 2 Sullivan 34 Sumner 389 Tipton 39 Trousdale 14 Unicoi 2 Union 1 Warren 3 Washington 32 Wayne 2 Weakley 5 White 3 Williamson 288 Wilson 123 Residents of other states/countries 275 Pending 38 Total Cases – as of (4/9/20) 4,634

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Anderson 1 Blount 3 Davidson 13 Franklin 1 Greene 1 Hamblen 1 Hamilton 10 Hawkins 1 Haywood 1 Knox 3 Macon 1 Marion 1 Marshall 1 Montgomery 2 Obion 1 Rutherford 6 Shelby 20 Sullivan 1 Sumner 20 Trousdale 1 Williamson 3 Wilson 1 Out of State 1 Total Deaths (as of 4/9/20) 94

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 10 people or more throughout the United States.



High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

