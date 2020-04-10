1  of  18
When will a COVID-19 vaccine be ready?

Coronavirus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As COVID-19 continues to spread across the nation, the race for a vaccine is underway.

“There are over 40 different vaccine candidates that are on the books that are beginning to be studied,” said Dr. Kathryn Edwards, who is a professor of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. “What we want to do, if indeed possible, is to make a vaccine that would prevent infection that would be able to allow us to raise this isolation and to go about our regular duties.”

According to Dr. Edwards, it can take up to 6 or 7 years before a vaccine is licensed and ready to roll out, but with COVID-19 there is a focus to get a vaccine out much quicker.

“So what we are talking about is trying to get a vaccine licensed in a period of 18 months,” said Dr. Edwards.

Dr. Edwards says the virus doesn’t seem to be changing too much which is a good sign once a vaccine is made.

“So I think we all hope that one vaccine that would be directed to this coronavirus would be adequate to take care of this coronavirus,” said Dr. Edwards.

The total number of positive cases in the state of Tennessee as of Thursday was 4,634 with 94 deaths.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County# of Cases
Anderson11
Bedford14
Benton4
Bledsoe3
Blount44
Bradley28
Campbell9
Cannon7
Carroll10
Carter3
Cheatham15
Chester6
Claiborne2
Clay2
Cocke3
Coffee10
Cumberland34
Davidson 1,004
Decatur1
DeKalb7
Dickson28
Dyer14
Fayette25
Fentress2
Franklin17
Gibson16
Giles3
Grainger3
Greene22
Grundy17
Hamblen4
Hamilton98
Hardeman6
Hardin 2
Hawkins21
Haywood9
Henderson2
Henry6
Hickman2
Houston2
Humphreys4
Jackson5
Jefferson12
Johnson2
Knox157
Lauderdale7
Lawrence11
Lewis2
Lincoln7
Loudon15
Macon18
Madison47
Marion22
Marshall9
Maury31
McMinn 3
McNairy9
Meigs3
Monroe7
Montgomery79
Morgan5
Obion4
Overton5
Perry3
Polk3
Putnam82
Roane5
Robertson70
Rutherford203
Scott5
Sequatchie1
Sevier21
Shelby1,006
Smith5
Stewart2
Sullivan 34
Sumner389
Tipton39
Trousdale14
Unicoi2
Union1
Warren3
Washington32
Wayne2
Weakley5
White3
Williamson288
Wilson 123
Residents of other states/countries275
Pending38
Total Casesas of (4/9/20)4,634

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Anderson1
Blount3
Davidson13
Franklin1
Greene1
Hamblen1
Hamilton10
Hawkins1
Haywood1
Knox3
Macon1
Marion1
Marshall1
Montgomery2
Obion1
Rutherford6
Shelby20
Sullivan1
Sumner20
Trousdale1
Williamson3
Wilson1
Out of State1
Total Deaths (as of 4/9/20)94

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 10 people or more throughout the United States.

High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

