What’s essential, nonessential under Tennessee’s ‘Stay-at-Home’ order

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Gov. Bill Lee signed an executive order on Thursday directing Tennesseans to stay home unless engaging in “essential activity” or “essential services” in order to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

But what does essential activity mean? Which services are considered essential?

What’s Nonessential?

Businesses or organizations that perform close-contact personal services, such as:

Barbershops

Hair salons

Waxing salons

Threading salons

Nail salons or spas

Spas providing body treatments

Body-art facilities or tattoo services

Tanning salons

Massage therapy or massage services

Entertainment and recreational gathering venues, such as:

Night clubs

Bowling alleys

Arcades

Concert venues

Theaters, auditoriums, performing arts centers or similar facilities

Racetracks

Indoor children’s play areas

Adult entertainment venues

Amusement parks

Roller or ice skating rinks

What’s Essential?

Health care and public health operations

Human services operations

Essential infrastructure operations

Essential government operations, functions

Food and medicine stores

Food and beverage productions and agriculture

Organizations that provide charitable and social services

Religious and ceremonial functions

Media

Gas stations and businesses needed for transportation

Financial institutions and insurance facilities

Hardware and supply stores

Critical trades

Mail, post, shipping, logistics, delivery and pick-up services

Educational institutions (consistent with Exec. Order nos. 17 & 21)

Laundry services

Restaurants for off-premises consumption

Supplies to work from home

Supplies for essential business operations

Transportation

Home-based care and services

Residential facilities and shelters

Professional services

Manufacturing, distribution and supply chain for critical products and industries

Hotels and motels

Funeral services

County # of Cases Anderson 10 Bedford 6 Benton 4 Bledsoe 2 Blount 33 Bradley 21 Campbell 4 Cannon 4 Carroll 6 Carter 3 Cheatham 11 Chester 5 Claiborne 2 Clay 1 Cocke 1 Coffee 3 Cumberland 22 Davidson 685 DeKalb 5 Dickson 21 Dyer 5 Fayette 17 Fentress 1 Franklin 12 Gibson 7 Giles 3 Grainger 3 Greene 16 Grundy 11 Hamblen 3 Hamilton 67 Hardeman 5 Hardin 2 Hawkins 8 Haywood 2 Henry 4 Hickman 1 Houston 1 Humphreys 3 Jackson 3 Jefferson 6 Johnson 2 Knox 98 Lauderdale 2 Lawrence 3 Lewis 2 Lincoln 4 Loudon 12 Macon 7 Madison 17 Marion 14 Marshall 4 Maury 20 McMinn 3 McNairy 3 Meigs 2 Monroe 5 Montgomery 41 Morgan 2 Obion 2 Overton 2 Perry 2 Polk 2 Putnam 50 Roane 3 Robertson 51 Rutherford 127 Scott 3 Sequatchie 2 Sevier 13 Shelby 640 Smith 3 Sullivan 18 Sumner 283 Tipton 28 Trousdale 7 Unicoi 1 Union 1 Warren 1 Washington 20 Wayne 2 Weakley 1 White 2 Williamson 221 Wilson 71 Residents of other states/countries 187 Pending 54 Total Cases – as of (4/3/20) 3,067

