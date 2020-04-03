1  of  2
What’s essential, nonessential under Tennessee’s ‘Stay-at-Home’ order

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Gov. Bill Lee signed an executive order on Thursday directing Tennesseans to stay home unless engaging in "essential activity" or "essential services" in order to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

But what does essential activity mean? Which services are considered essential? 

What’s Nonessential?

Businesses or organizations that perform close-contact personal services, such as:

  • Barbershops
  • Hair salons
  • Waxing salons
  • Threading salons
  • Nail salons or spas
  • Spas providing body treatments
  • Body-art facilities or tattoo services
  • Tanning salons
  • Massage therapy or massage services

Entertainment and recreational gathering venues, such as:

  • Night clubs
  • Bowling alleys
  • Arcades
  • Concert venues
  • Theaters, auditoriums, performing arts centers or similar facilities
  • Racetracks
  • Indoor children’s play areas
  • Adult entertainment venues
  • Amusement parks
  • Roller or ice skating rinks

What’s Essential?

  • Health care and public health operations
  • Human services operations
  • Essential infrastructure operations
  • Essential government operations, functions
  • Food and medicine stores
  • Food and beverage productions and agriculture
  • Organizations that provide charitable and social services
  • Religious and ceremonial functions
  • Media
  • Gas stations and businesses needed for transportation
  • Financial institutions and insurance facilities
  • Hardware and supply stores
  • Critical trades
  • Mail, post, shipping, logistics, delivery and pick-up services
  • Educational institutions (consistent with Exec. Order nos. 17 & 21)
  • Laundry services
  • Restaurants for off-premises consumption
  • Supplies to work from home
  • Supplies for essential business operations
  • Transportation
  • Home-based care and services
  • Residential facilities and shelters
  • Professional services
  • Manufacturing, distribution and supply chain for critical products and industries
  • Hotels and motels
  • Funeral services

For a full list of essential services in Lee’s executive order, click here.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County# of Cases
Anderson10
Bedford6
Benton4
Bledsoe2
Blount33
Bradley21
Campbell4
Cannon4
Carroll6
Carter3
Cheatham11
Chester5
Claiborne2
Clay1
Cocke1
Coffee3
Cumberland22
Davidson 685
DeKalb5
Dickson21
Dyer5
Fayette17
Fentress1
Franklin12
Gibson7
Giles3
Grainger3
Greene16
Grundy11
Hamblen3
Hamilton67
Hardeman5
Hardin 2
Hawkins8
Haywood2
Henry4
Hickman1
Houston1
Humphreys3
Jackson3
Jefferson6
Johnson2
Knox98
Lauderdale2
Lawrence3
Lewis2
Lincoln4
Loudon12
Macon7
Madison17
Marion14
Marshall4
Maury20
McMinn 3
McNairy3
Meigs2
Monroe5
Montgomery41
Morgan2
Obion2
Overton2
Perry2
Polk2
Putnam50
Roane3
Robertson51
Rutherford127
Scott3
Sequatchie2
Sevier13
Shelby640
Smith3
Sullivan 18
Sumner283
Tipton28
Trousdale7
Unicoi1
Union1
Warren1
Washington20
Wayne2
Weakley1
White2
Williamson221
Wilson 71
Residents of other states/countries187
Pending54
Total Casesas of (4/3/20)3,067

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

