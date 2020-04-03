What’s essential, nonessential under Tennessee’s ‘Stay-at-Home’ order

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Gov. Bill Lee signed an executive order on Thursday directing Tennesseans to stay home unless engaging in “essential activity” or “essential services” in order to prevent further spread of COVID-19.
But what does essential activity mean? Which services are considered essential?
What’s Nonessential?
Businesses or organizations that perform close-contact personal services, such as:
- Barbershops
- Hair salons
- Waxing salons
- Threading salons
- Nail salons or spas
- Spas providing body treatments
- Body-art facilities or tattoo services
- Tanning salons
- Massage therapy or massage services
Entertainment and recreational gathering venues, such as:
- Night clubs
- Bowling alleys
- Arcades
- Concert venues
- Theaters, auditoriums, performing arts centers or similar facilities
- Racetracks
- Indoor children’s play areas
- Adult entertainment venues
- Amusement parks
- Roller or ice skating rinks
What’s Essential?
- Health care and public health operations
- Human services operations
- Essential infrastructure operations
- Essential government operations, functions
- Food and medicine stores
- Food and beverage productions and agriculture
- Organizations that provide charitable and social services
- Religious and ceremonial functions
- Media
- Gas stations and businesses needed for transportation
- Financial institutions and insurance facilities
- Hardware and supply stores
- Critical trades
- Mail, post, shipping, logistics, delivery and pick-up services
- Educational institutions (consistent with Exec. Order nos. 17 & 21)
- Laundry services
- Restaurants for off-premises consumption
- Supplies to work from home
- Supplies for essential business operations
- Transportation
- Home-based care and services
- Residential facilities and shelters
- Professional services
- Manufacturing, distribution and supply chain for critical products and industries
- Hotels and motels
- Funeral services
For a full list of essential services in Lee’s executive order, click here.
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|# of Cases
|Anderson
|10
|Bedford
|6
|Benton
|4
|Bledsoe
|2
|Blount
|33
|Bradley
|21
|Campbell
|4
|Cannon
|4
|Carroll
|6
|Carter
|3
|Cheatham
|11
|Chester
|5
|Claiborne
|2
|Clay
|1
|Cocke
|1
|Coffee
|3
|Cumberland
|22
|Davidson
|685
|DeKalb
|5
|Dickson
|21
|Dyer
|5
|Fayette
|17
|Fentress
|1
|Franklin
|12
|Gibson
|7
|Giles
|3
|Grainger
|3
|Greene
|16
|Grundy
|11
|Hamblen
|3
|Hamilton
|67
|Hardeman
|5
|Hardin
|2
|Hawkins
|8
|Haywood
|2
|Henry
|4
|Hickman
|1
|Houston
|1
|Humphreys
|3
|Jackson
|3
|Jefferson
|6
|Johnson
|2
|Knox
|98
|Lauderdale
|2
|Lawrence
|3
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|4
|Loudon
|12
|Macon
|7
|Madison
|17
|Marion
|14
|Marshall
|4
|Maury
|20
|McMinn
|3
|McNairy
|3
|Meigs
|2
|Monroe
|5
|Montgomery
|41
|Morgan
|2
|Obion
|2
|Overton
|2
|Perry
|2
|Polk
|2
|Putnam
|50
|Roane
|3
|Robertson
|51
|Rutherford
|127
|Scott
|3
|Sequatchie
|2
|Sevier
|13
|Shelby
|640
|Smith
|3
|Sullivan
|18
|Sumner
|283
|Tipton
|28
|Trousdale
|7
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|1
|Warren
|1
|Washington
|20
|Wayne
|2
|Weakley
|1
|White
|2
|Williamson
|221
|Wilson
|71
|Residents of other states/countries
|187
|Pending
|54
|Total Cases – as of (4/3/20)
|3,067
Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
You can also find more information and resources below: