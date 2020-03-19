What to expect when calling Tennessee Department of Health’s COVID-19 hotline

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – When calling county health departments across Tennessee, many refer callers to the COVID-19 Public Information Number.

When we tried calling the hotline (877-857-2945), the wait time to speak with someone lasted two hours and 23 minutes.

The Tennessee Department of Health says they are aware of the high call volume and are working to expand capacity. They suggest you call back later if you’re unable to get through on the first attempt. The department also suggests you call your own doctor regarding questions about your health.

According to the Department of Health’s website, Remote Assesment Sites have been set up where people can go if they have symptoms of COVID-19. However, you are asked to call those sites before showing up.

County # of Case Campbell 1 Cheatham 1 Davidson 58 Hamilton 3 Jefferson 1 Knox 2 Robertson 1 Rutherford 1 Sevier 1 Shelby 4 Sullivan 1 Williamson 24 Total Cases – as of (3/18/20) 100

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.



High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE