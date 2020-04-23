Live Now
coronavirus

What to expect at a Tennessee drive-thru COVID-19 testing site

Coronavirus

by: Madisen Keavy

Posted: / Updated:

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Drive-thru COVID-19 testing events and testing sites are becoming more common in the last week, for those with or without symptoms.

The city of Oak Ridge teamed up with Kroger Health to offer free drive-thru testing at Oak Ridge High School for three days, helping officials learn the status of the virus in East Tennessee.

Appointments were required and could be made online. Participants were asked to wear a mask, if they had one at home, bring their ID, and the confirmation page showing their appointment time.

In three days, 593 people were tested at the Oak Ridge High School testing site.

The process takes place from the patient’s car. They’re asked to show ID through the window, cracking it only enough to take paperwork outlining the testing process, consent to be tested, and information about test results. These documents are given by a health practitioner wearing head-to-toe personal protective equipment, or PPE.

At the Oak Ridge High School testing site, a self-swabbing process was used to test for COVID-19. A pre-labeled self-swabbing kit is given to anyone inside the vehicle taking the test, along with a tube that the participant places their swab back into once the test is done.

The swab is placed halfway into the patient’s nose, rotated twice, and held in place for 15 seconds. This happens in both nostrils and once complete, the swab is put into the tube with a sealed lid.

The health pracitioner verifies the information on the tube matches the patient’s information and the test is complete.

Results take 3-7 days to be returned. For the Oak Ridge and Kroger Health partnership clinic, negative results were posted on the patient’s online portal. If a patient tested positive, they would receive a call from the health department.

What was it like to be tested?

WATE 6 On Your Side Photojournalist Shawn Davis and Reporter/Anchor Madisen Keavy were tested to show the process firsthand. Neither showed symptoms, but as part of Governor Bill Lee’s plan, anyone is able to get tested for free — regardless of their symptoms.

“As we look to reboot our state’s economy, we must have a greater understanding of how this virus is operating in Tennessee. Expanding our COVID-19 testing capacity allows more Tennesseans to have improved access to testing which will empower citizens to make informed health decisions.”

Gov. Bill Lee on April 15, 2020

Shawn and I both tested negative for COVID-19 and received our test results in three days. We were able to access them via our online portal, available to anyone that was tested through Kroger’s Little Clinic in Oak Ridge.

If you plan to be tested, be sure you understand how to receive your results before you leave the testing site.

After the test, we agreed that the process wasn’t painful, only uncomfortable for a few seconds during the test. It was worth it knowing that were getting clear results.

Included with those results is a reminder that a negative test results does not mean we are immune to contracting COVID-19 in the future. We both plan to continue social distancing and wearing masks in public, as well as washing our hands often to prevent the spread of the virus.

With the appointment, we were able to get through the testing line mid-morning in half an hour. Officials warn that with the high demand of those wanting to be tested at other sites, to expect possible delays.

I say bring a recommended mask, ID, and some patience.

It was also eye-opening to see healthcare practitioners at work in a way I’d never seen before. Drive-thru testing for a virus is something I’ve never experienced; these men and women were still optimistic and friendly.

Even though I knew many of them had likely worked long shifts before I pulled into the test site, they gave me information and answered my questions like it was the first time they were asked, with the utmost care.

I was already grateful for front-line workers, but seeing them in this way as I sat in my car waiting to be tested was a reminder of the importance of their work.

If you want to be tested, with or without traditional COVID-19 symptoms, an updated list of assessment sites is available here. Many locations do an assessment over the phone to determine if an in-person assessment is required.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

CountyCases
Anderson22
Bedford117
Benton4
Bledsoe90
Blount47
Bradley38
Campbell13
Cannon10
Carroll14
Carter5
Cheatham26
Chester9
Claiborne5
Clay5
Cocke13
Coffee23
Crockett6
Cumberland60
Davidson 1,872
Decatur4
DeKalb10
Dickson50
Dyer29
Fayette48
Fentress4
Franklin28
Gibson33
Giles6
Grainger4
Greene37
Grundy26
Hamblen13
Hamilton127
Hardeman8
Hardin 4
Hawkins28
Haywood14
Henderson5
Henry11
Hickman10
Houston4
Humphreys7
Jackson6
Jefferson17
Johnson2
Knox199
Lake9
Lauderdale16
Lawrence16
Lewis2
Lincoln11
Loudon23
Macon35
Madison91
Marion28
Marshall24
Maury34
McMinn 6
McNairy10
Meigs5
Monroe11
Montgomery128
Moore3
Morgan5
Obion10
Overton7
Perry8
Polk6
Putnam100
Rhea4
Roane8
Robertson123
Rutherford345
Scott11
Sequatchie3
Sevier33
Shelby1,924
Smith18
Stewart6
Sullivan 47
Sumner550
Tipton83
Trousdale27
Unicoi1
Union3
Van Buren1
Warren4
Washington46
Wayne2
Weakley9
White4
Williamson365
Wilson 194
Residents of other states/countries270
Pending60
Total Casesas of (4/22/20)7,842

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Anderson1
Bedford2
Blount3
Bradley1
Campbell1
Carroll1
Carter1
Davidson20
Fayette1
Franklin1
Gibson1
Greene2
Grundy1
Hamblen2
Hamilton13
Hawkins2
Haywood1
Knox4
Macon3
Madison1
Marion1
Marshall1
Monroe1
Montgomery2
Obion1
Putnam4
Rutherford7
Sevier1
Shelby43
Smith1
Sullivan1
Sumner32
Trousdale1
Williamson6
Wilson1
Out of State1
Total Deaths (as of 4/22/20)166

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

