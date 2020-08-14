Westmoreland mayor helps city with trash pickup after public workers were forced to quarantine

WESTMORELAND, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Middle Tennessee mayor is putting himself in a messy situation, cleaning up for a community in need.

Westmoreland Mayor Jerry Kirkman decided to help pick up trash in the city after multiple public works employees tested positive for COVID-19 and had to quarantine.

The picture above was provided by Terry McCormick with Westmoreland News.

News 2 spoke with the mayor over the phone Friday.

“Forget I’m the mayor,” he said. “I’m trying to help out my city. My city needed some help!”

As an added bonus, the mayor said riding on the back of the garbage truck has been fun.

Mayor Kirkman says he couldn’t believe the number of calls he’s received in the last 24 hours from citizens volunteering to collect trash, however, due to liability issues, not everyone can ride the trash truck.

Mayor Kirkman says he had to sign a waiver.

