West Tennessee school district mourns loss of 6-year-old to COVID-19

JACKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials with the Jackson-Madison County School System released a statement Wednesday after learning of the death of 6-year-old Gillian ‘Gigi’ Morse, an East Elementary School student who passed away from complications of COVID-19.

“JMCSS officials were made aware of Gigi’s death during a daily press briefing by Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department officials on Wednesday,” the district said in a statement. The district mentioned a report from the Jackson Sun newspaper in which Gigi’s parents said she tested COVID-19 positive.

“The faculty and staff at East Elementary are deeply saddened by the loss of our beloved Gigi,” said East Elementary School Principal Amanda Brabham, “She was adored and cherished by us all.”

A teacher from East Elementary, Julie White, recalled that Gigi had a difficult time with identifying the color yellow but that she finally did as the school year ended early.

“I told her, ‘Gigi you’re my forever, yellow flower.’ I will greatly miss my yellow flower,” said White.

Children ages 0-10 make up only 4% of the 1,265 confirmed cases in Madison County. As of Wednesday, there are still 336 active COVID-19 cases in the county.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE