West Nashville Walmart to host COVID-19 vaccine event

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Walmart will host a drive-thru COVID-19 community vaccine event at the Charlotte Pike Walmart store in West Nashville starting on Thursday, Feb. 25.

Eligible patients can schedule an appointment on the Walmart website. Vaccines will be available to those who meet the current phase of vaccine eligibility in Tennessee.

Insurance is not required and there is no cost to receive the vaccine. Appointments for the second vaccination will be made at the first appointment.

Walmart expects these events will take place over several weeks as allocation allows.

Walmart chose the Charlotte Avenue location and other locations across the country in an effort to prioritize access in communities deemed most vulnerable. Walmart is partnering with the CDC and the State of Tennessee to help administer vaccines as quickly as possible.

