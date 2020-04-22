coronavirus

West Memphis School District cancels meal distribution, distribution employee tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WKRN

WEST MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WKRN) — The West Memphis School District has cancelled their meal distribution until further notice.

Officials said no meals will be distributed on Wednesday due to an individual involved in distribution testing positive for COVID-19.

Officials said they regret to make this decision, but the health of their staff, students and community is of greatest importance.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories