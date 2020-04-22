West Memphis School District cancels meal distribution, distribution employee tests positive for COVID-19

WEST MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WKRN) — The West Memphis School District has cancelled their meal distribution until further notice.

Officials said no meals will be distributed on Wednesday due to an individual involved in distribution testing positive for COVID-19.

Officials said they regret to make this decision, but the health of their staff, students and community is of greatest importance.

