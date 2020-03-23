West Memphis pastor preaches from scaffolding

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG) — One Mid-South church is offering a new way to allow people to worship as more and more churches are finding new ways to serve members due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The First Baptist Church in West Memphis held service in the parking lot on Sunday.

Cars filled the parking lot and had their radios set to 95.9 FM to take part in the service.

“We are just very, very excited,” Pastor Josh Hall said. “This is what god has called us to, this is our moment to shine.”

Hall dressed head to toe in rain gear to deliver his weekly service to his church.

Church members say they are unwavering.

“We still know we need the Lord and we need to praise him and this way we can come together and be a church in the parking lot,” Sandy Angeletti said.

Hall says his wife Sarah suggested the idea and it took off from there.

“We may not be able to hug, we may not be able to shake hands but we can be together and that’s what we are trying to do here,” Hall said.

County # of Cases Anderson 1 Blount 1 Bradley 2 Campbell 2 Carroll 2 Cheatham 4 Chester 1 Cocke 1 Cumberland 2 Davidson 167 Dickson 4 Dyer 2 Fayette 3 Franklin 1 Gibson 1 Greene 2 Hamblen 2 Hamilton 8 Houston 1 Jefferson 2 Knox 5 Loudon 1 Marion 1 Maury 2 McMinn 1 Monroe 3 Montgomery 3 Perry 1 Putnam 6 Roane 1 Robertson 3 Rutherford 8 Scott 2 Sevier 1 Shelby 66 Sullivan 1 Sumner 22 Tipton 5 Washington 2 Williamson 48 Wilson 2 Residents of other states/countries 82 Unknown 30 Total Cases – as of (3/22/20) 505

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic. You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE