Well-known Nashville businessman Jimmy Lewis dies after battle with COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Well-known Nashville businessman and philanthropist Jimmy Lewis died from COVID-19, according to members of the Lewis family who spoke with News 2.

Family members said Lewis died Tuesday morning from the virus at Vanderbilt Medical Center.

He was 76-years-old. Lewis is survived by three children and his wife. There have been no funeral arrangements made at this time.

