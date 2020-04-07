WeGo Public Transit works to maintain social distancing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — WeGo Public Transit in Nashville is working to keep both passengers and bus drivers safe while they continue rides.

WeGo Public Transit, in collaboration with the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1235, are giving control of operating procedures to bus drivers so they can assess what social distancing procedures are necessary. This could include things like maintaining space between passengers or queue management.

says they’re giving control of operating procedures over to the bus drivers.

WeGo is giving its operators gloves and masks, and is working to disinfect busses in between trips.

Right now, they recommend customers only ride the bus when the absolutely have to.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE