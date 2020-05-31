WeGo Public Transit makes changes as Nashville re-opens for business

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — New changes go into place Sunday for WeGo Public Transit riders.

WeGo is starting an enhanced service plan because they’re expecting more people to ride as Nashville re-opens for business. Changes were put in place late March after the Safer at Home order, like the Saturday+ schedule.

“Because we’re going to see more people riding we want to be able to increase serve so that we can promote that safe social distancing and physical distancing while still allowing employees of ours that aren’t quite ready to come back yet because they have some health concerns to be able to be off,” said WeGo Public Transit Public Information Officer Amanda Clelland.

The following routes will see additional frequency:

8 8th Ave South

23 Dickerson Pike

76 Madison

18 Airport

50 Charlotte Pike

There will also be more frequent stops and extra trips from Downtown to the mid-point of each route, operating every 10-15 minutes between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on the following routes:

22 Bordeaux – additional trips to and from Central and Clarksville & 25th.

52 Nolensville Pike – additional trips to and from Central and Walmart.

55 Murfreesboro Pike – additional trips to and from Central and Thompson Lane. Buses for these additional trips will depart from Bay 17.

56 Gallatin Pike – additional trips to and from Central and Madison Library. Buses for these additional trips will depart from Bay 14.

“What we’re doing is we’re working from central and stopping at every stop until about the midway point of the route and then we’re turning around and going back and then for those that need to go further than the midpoint if they need to go more toward the end of the line, they can take another trip,” Clelland said. “Usually we’re alternating them so that it’s it’s a short turn and then a regular run of the route so that we’re able to get more people to where they need to go, add that frequency, and still have that social distancing on board.”

All of the remaining bus routes will continue to operate on the Saturday+ schedule put into effect on March 30. Also, Riverfront Station will reopen on Monday for WeGo Star passengers.

Click here for more information on additional changes.

Clelland said they are also cleaning buses and the central station more often to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

