WeGo increases sanitation measures in response to COVID-19 pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Transportation officials with WeGo Public Transit said they have increased their cleaning measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local health officials met with WeGo this week to discuss its response.

30,000 people ride the system throughout Middle Tennessee every day, either by bus or the Music City Star.

After the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Tennessee was announced, WeGo increased its disinfection program on the train and buses with a focus on surfaces most frequently touched by its customers and employees.

WeGo began posting signs around different facilities and on the buses to promote healthy hand washing and other healthy habits for commuters.

The Metro Health Department inspected WeGo’s garage earlier this week to assess its current cleaning procedures to make sure they were in line with the recommended efforts to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and any other contagion.

Health officials urge every one to take precautions to protect themselves.

We understand that when a contagious virus hits a metro area in the way COVID-19 has it's easy to feel apprehensive about using public transportation. Here's some info about how we're handling things to keep you safe: https://t.co/TAjU6DGhuj. pic.twitter.com/YsnlExQCro — WeGo Public Transit (@WeGoTransit) March 12, 2020

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



The Health Department asks the community to consider carefully the implications of holding meetings or events involving large numbers of people, especially if the group is likely to include high-risk individuals. All medically fragile citizens should avoid crowds and take other actions to protect their health.



High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the Coronavirus outbreak.

MORE COVERAGE