Weekly ‘heatmap’ shows concentration of confirmed coronavirus cases in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro health officials released its weekly COVID-19 “heatmap” during Tuesday’s coronavirus taskforce briefing that shows where in Davidson County cases of the novel coronavirus are concentrated.

During the briefing, Dr. Alex Jahangir with the Metro coronavirus taskforce showcased the COVID-19 heatmap for Tuesday, April 14.

The map represents the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases that have been reported to the Metro Public Health Department. The darker red color on the map indicates areas with higher numbers of cases.

This data is current through April 13, 2020 and will be updated by the taskforce weekly.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County # of Cases Anderson 15 Bedford 23 Benton 4 Bledsoe 8 Blount 46 Bradley 32 Campbell 11 Cannon 7 Carroll 12 Carter 3 Cheatham 18 Chester 5 Claiborne 4 Clay 4 Cocke 5 Coffee 11 Cumberland 43 Davidson 1,207 Decatur 3 DeKalb 10 Dickson 30 Dyer 22 Fayette 36 Fentress 2 Franklin 21 Gibson 20 Giles 3 Grainger 4 Greene 27 Grundy 23 Hamblen 6 Hamilton 109 Hardeman 7 Hardin 2 Hawkins 24 Haywood 12 Henderson 2 Henry 8 Hickman 2 Houston 3 Humphreys 4 Jackson 7 Jefferson 16 Johnson 2 Knox 173 Lake 4 Lauderdale 9 Lawrence 13 Lewis 2 Lincoln 9 Loudon 16 Macon 26 Madison 68 Marion 26 Marshall 9 Maury 33 McMinn 5 McNairy 9 Meigs 3 Monroe 8 Montgomery 102 Morgan 5 Obion 8 Overton 5 Perry 4 Polk 5 Putnam 87 Roane 5 Robertson 88 Rutherford 250 Scott 9 Sequatchie 3 Sevier 22 Shelby 1,331 Smith 10 Stewart 4 Sullivan 42 Sumner 454 Tipton 50 Trousdale 20 Unicoi 1 Union 3 Van Buren 1 Warren 4 Washington 42 Wayne 2 Weakley 6 White 4 Williamson 318 Wilson 143 Residents of other states/countries 260 Pending 46 Total Cases – as of (4/13/20) 5,610

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Anderson 1 Bedford 1 Blount 3 Davidson 16 Franklin 1 Greene 1 Hamblen 1 Hamilton 10 Hawkins 2 Haywood 1 Knox 4 Macon 2 Marion 1 Marshall 1 Montgomery 2 Obion 1 Rutherford 6 Shelby 21 Sullivan 1 Sumner 26 Trousdale 1 Williamson 4 Wilson 1 Out of State 1 Total Deaths (as of 4/13/20) 109

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

