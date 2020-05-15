COVID-19’s impact on LGBTQ community in Nashville set for webinar discussion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The office of Nashville Mayor John Cooper and the LGBTQ Caucus of the Nashville Metro Council are hosting a webinar Friday about how that community is impacted by COVID-19.

We’re told new research will be revealed about LGBTQ health in the age of coronavirus.

They’ll discuss how LGBTQ Americans are impacted by the pandemic and also Nashville residents in particular.

According to Councilmember Nancy VanReece, Vanderbilt researches took the Metro health index data to see where the LGBTQ population is in Davidson County and overlapped it on the outbreaks.

Two faculty members from Vanderbilt University will be the featured speakers at the webinar.

They’ll also share how older LGBTQ residents are impacted by the virus.

“Unfortunately I didn’t find a lot of it surprising based on my own experience as someone over 55 and a gay American but I do think that whenever we have the opportunity to have the data to back up the intuition, it’s important that we make sure to underscore that,” VanReece said.

People can attend the LGBTQ community webinar using the case sensitive password: Metro2020.

