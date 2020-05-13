“We deserve something in person”: Metro graduating senior starts petition for traditional ceremony

NASHVILLE, Tenn.(WKRN) – As hundreds of graduating seniors pick up their cap and gowns for a drive-by or virtual ceremonies, one local family is pushing a petition to Metro School leaders in hopes of the district hosting a traditional ceremony later this summer.
“We deserve something in person,” said Kalub Levinson, a graduating senior at Hunters Lane High School. “…Even if that means pushing it back.”
Kalub and his mom Jennifer started a petition last week. At last check, it had 2,092 signatures.
“To me, it really represents my family because a big part of it is on them — helping me get through it all,” Levinson explained.
The petition asks that traditional ceremonies be held later in the year for the class of 2020 because “Seniors deserve to walk that stage being cheered on by family and friends just like all other past Graduates.”
“Twelve or so years just for a drive by graduation, doesn’t seem right,” Levinson said.
In a statement to News 2, Metro School leaders responded saying the following:
“We absolutely plan to provide a more traditional in-person graduation experience to the Class of 2020 to the extent that we can while focusing first on the health of everyone involved. Nashville is now in Phase 1 of the Roadmap for Reopening Nashville. No meaningful in-person ceremony can happen until Phase 4, and we don’t know when that will happen because the roadmap is based on weekly metrics, not on a calendar. So we won’t be able to put definition around what an in-person ceremony will look like (date, time, location, process, etc.) until we have more information to guide our decision-making process.”