“We deserve something in person”: Metro graduating senior starts petition for traditional ceremony

NASHVILLE, Tenn.(WKRN) – As hundreds of graduating seniors pick up their cap and gowns for a drive-by or virtual ceremonies, one local family is pushing a petition to Metro School leaders in hopes of the district hosting a traditional ceremony later this summer.

“We deserve something in person,” said Kalub Levinson, a graduating senior at Hunters Lane High School. “…Even if that means pushing it back.”

Kalub and his mom Jennifer started a petition last week. At last check, it had 2,092 signatures.

“To me, it really represents my family because a big part of it is on them — helping me get through it all,” Levinson explained.

The petition asks that traditional ceremonies be held later in the year for the class of 2020 because “Seniors deserve to walk that stage being cheered on by family and friends just like all other past Graduates.”

“Twelve or so years just for a drive by graduation, doesn’t seem right,” Levinson said.