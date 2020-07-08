‘We are losing the battle’: Area doctors warn COVID-19 is on the rise, action must be taken now

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — “We are losing the battle and the time to intervene is now,” strong words from Dr. Aaron Milstone Tuesday, who is pleading with Tennesseans to wear masks.

The gates opened, we threw caution to the wind, and virus fatigue hit us hard. But now area doctors are noticing the novel coronavirus is hitting Tennessee even harder.

If you look at the two maps below, you’ll notice the vast contrast between counties in green and counties in red. Each map represents the number of new cases per day per 100,000 people.

“These maps show that the health crisis is bigger than one city or one county and what the maps prove is that we need to have state leadership,” said Dr. Milstone.





The data comes from the Tennessee Department of Health. Counties in green have under five new cases per day per 100,000 people and are doing pretty well at controlling the virus. Counties in yellow have five to ten new cases per day per 100,000 people and should have interventions in place to start slowing the spread of the virus. Red counties have more than ten new cases per day per 100,000 people and Dr. Milstone said those counties are in trouble and need to act now.

“I think we’re looking at being at the edge of the cliff, our numbers are getting worse statewide, I see more and more patients be hospitalized and more and more tests becoming positive,” said Dr. Milstone.

Dr. Milstone added the counties in red must have something in place, like a mask mandate, otherwise, “they’re going to be overrun, their hospitals are going to be busier, their ICUs are going to be busier and unfortunately, they’re going to see more dead citizens with the rise in the virus.” ​ ​

Dr. Milstone said the best thing we can do is wear a mask, if not, we could end up in a situation like in Arizona. If we don’t act now, Dr. Milstone said we may be there in the next two weeks.

“If we can flatten the curve again, if we can do that, if we can do that together as Tennesseans we can beat this virus,” said Dr. Milstone. ​

