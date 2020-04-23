“We are going to rebound”: Nashville restaurants and bars prep for phased reopening

NASHVILLE, Tenn.(WKRN) – Just hours after Nashville city leaders announced a 4-phase plan to reopen businesses, restaurants, and bars — managers and entrepreneurs began to institute strategies.
“Everybody wants to get back to work,” said Layla Vartanian, owner of Layla’s Honky Tonk on Broadway. “This is what everybody has been waiting for.”
The city’s plan outlines specific phases that come with health requirements like social distancing, hand hygiene, cloth mask wearing and daily temperature checks.
“As you can see we’re starting to set up some of the booths every other booth available so that when our customers come in we can have them socially distanced apart,” said Joey McDonald, area manager for Jason’s Deli. He says when the popular lunch spot is allowed to operate at full capacity, they will still stagger tables and limit seating.
“We feel like we can do our part by separating the customers as far away as possible, and allowing them a clean/disinfected place to come eat,” McDonald explained.
Vartanian is even considering temperature checks for her customers as they enter the establishment.
“We have to card ’em,” she said. “They have to be over 21. And, maybe now you have to be a certain temperature to come in as well.”Vartanian already has a thermal thermometer prepped for her employees.
“It’s going to take a little bit of time, but we are going to rebound. This is Nashville! We’re a party city,” Vartanian said. “We are ready to party!”
