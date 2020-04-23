“We are going to rebound”: Nashville restaurants and bars prep for phased reopening

NASHVILLE, Tenn.(WKRN) – Just hours after Nashville city leaders announced a 4-phase plan to reopen businesses, restaurants, and bars — managers and entrepreneurs began to institute strategies.

“Everybody wants to get back to work,” said Layla Vartanian, owner of Layla’s Honky Tonk on Broadway. “This is what everybody has been waiting for.”

The city’s plan outlines specific phases that come with health requirements like social distancing, hand hygiene, cloth mask wearing and daily temperature checks.

“As you can see we’re starting to set up some of the booths every other booth available so that when our customers come in we can have them socially distanced apart,” said Joey McDonald, area manager for Jason’s Deli. He says when the popular lunch spot is allowed to operate at full capacity, they will still stagger tables and limit seating.

“We feel like we can do our part by separating the customers as far away as possible, and allowing them a clean/disinfected place to come eat,” McDonald explained.

Vartanian is even considering temperature checks for her customers as they enter the establishment.

“We have to card ’em,” she said. “They have to be over 21. And, maybe now you have to be a certain temperature to come in as well.”Vartanian already has a thermal thermometer prepped for her employees.

“It’s going to take a little bit of time, but we are going to rebound. This is Nashville! We’re a party city,” Vartanian said. “We are ready to party!”

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County Cases Anderson 23 Bedford 130 Benton 5 Bledsoe 214 Blount 48 Bradley 38 Campbell 13 Cannon 10 Carroll 14 Carter 6 Cheatham 28 Chester 10 Claiborne 5 Clay 5 Cocke 14 Coffee 25 Crockett 6 Cumberland 61 Davidson 1,918 Decatur 4 DeKalb 10 Dickson 56 Dyer 30 Fayette 48 Fentress 4 Franklin 28 Gibson 32 Giles 6 Grainger 4 Greene 38 Grundy 27 Hamblen 14 Hamilton 129 Hardeman 8 Hardin 4 Hawkins 28 Haywood 14 Henderson 5 Henry 11 Hickman 16 Houston 4 Humphreys 7 Jackson 6 Jefferson 16 Johnson 2 Knox 202 Lake 20 Lauderdale 16 Lawrence 16 Lewis 2 Lincoln 11 Loudon 24 Macon 35 Madison 94 Marion 28 Marshall 22 Maury 35 McMinn 6 McNairy 10 Meigs 5 Monroe 12 Montgomery 130 Moore 3 Morgan 5 Obion 12 Overton 7 Perry 8 Polk 7 Putnam 101 Rhea 4 Roane 8 Robertson 125 Rutherford 351 Scott 11 Sequatchie 3 Sevier 34 Shelby 1,951 Smith 18 Stewart 6 Sullivan 47 Sumner 556 Tipton 87 Trousdale 27 Unicoi 1 Union 3 Van Buren 1 Warren 4 Washington 46 Wayne 2 Weakley 9 White 4 Williamson 369 Wilson 195 Residents of other states/countries 277 Pending 192 Total Cases – as of (4/23/20) 8,266

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee